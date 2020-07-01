All apartments in Claremont
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:26 PM

767 Lander Circle

767 Lander Circle · No Longer Available
Location

767 Lander Circle, Claremont, CA 91711
North Claremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bed/2.5 bath condo in the Claremont Stone Creek Community is move in ready and a must see on your list!

This condo is 2 stories and features an open living area, fireplace, large kitchen, patio and 2 car garage! It has been completely repainted on the inside and has brand new carpet.

When you first walk in to the home, you are greeted with the large living area and with two separate sliding glass doors to the patio. The large kitchen is attached which has tons of cabinet and counter space and included refrigerator. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs and one half bath is located downstairs.

The master bedroom is large with its own internal bathroom with lots of closet space. Both other bedrooms are large themselves with good sized closets.

2 car garage has lots of storage space and included washer and dryer! This condo also has central heat and A/C and access to community parks and pool. This condo is located off Baseline with very close and easy access to the 210 freeway as well as the San Gabriel Mountains via Mt Baldy.

Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included in the rent without warranty.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,440, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 767 Lander Circle have any available units?
767 Lander Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 767 Lander Circle have?
Some of 767 Lander Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 767 Lander Circle currently offering any rent specials?
767 Lander Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 767 Lander Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 767 Lander Circle is pet friendly.
Does 767 Lander Circle offer parking?
Yes, 767 Lander Circle offers parking.
Does 767 Lander Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 767 Lander Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 767 Lander Circle have a pool?
Yes, 767 Lander Circle has a pool.
Does 767 Lander Circle have accessible units?
No, 767 Lander Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 767 Lander Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 767 Lander Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 767 Lander Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 767 Lander Circle has units with air conditioning.

