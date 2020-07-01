767 Lander Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage pool air conditioning

This 3 bed/2.5 bath condo in the Claremont Stone Creek Community is move in ready and a must see on your list!



This condo is 2 stories and features an open living area, fireplace, large kitchen, patio and 2 car garage! It has been completely repainted on the inside and has brand new carpet.



When you first walk in to the home, you are greeted with the large living area and with two separate sliding glass doors to the patio. The large kitchen is attached which has tons of cabinet and counter space and included refrigerator. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs and one half bath is located downstairs.



The master bedroom is large with its own internal bathroom with lots of closet space. Both other bedrooms are large themselves with good sized closets.



2 car garage has lots of storage space and included washer and dryer! This condo also has central heat and A/C and access to community parks and pool. This condo is located off Baseline with very close and easy access to the 210 freeway as well as the San Gabriel Mountains via Mt Baldy.



Tenant will be responsible for all utilities. Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included in the rent without warranty.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

499-A N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,440, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.