All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 680 Marshall Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
680 Marshall Court
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

680 Marshall Court

680 Marshall Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

680 Marshall Court, Claremont, CA 91711
University Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This is a Lovely one story home in the planned unit development of University Terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 680 Marshall Court have any available units?
680 Marshall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
Is 680 Marshall Court currently offering any rent specials?
680 Marshall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Marshall Court pet-friendly?
No, 680 Marshall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 680 Marshall Court offer parking?
No, 680 Marshall Court does not offer parking.
Does 680 Marshall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 Marshall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Marshall Court have a pool?
No, 680 Marshall Court does not have a pool.
Does 680 Marshall Court have accessible units?
No, 680 Marshall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Marshall Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 Marshall Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 Marshall Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 Marshall Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClaremont 2 Bedroom Apartments
Claremont Apartments with ParkingClaremont Apartments with Pools
Claremont Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
San Marino, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CADiamond Bar, CASun Village, CACrestline, CAAdelanto, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University