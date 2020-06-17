All apartments in Claremont
Last updated April 7 2020 at 10:12 PM

660 W Bonita Ave 31J

660 W Bonita Ave · (909) 626-6500
Location

660 W Bonita Ave, Claremont, CA 91711
Village Residential

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 31J · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Unit 31J Available 05/01/20 Bonita Terrace Apartments - Property Id: 168184

Gorgeous Remodel!
Brand New Kitchen, Black Granite Counter tops, Electric Cook-top & Oven, Refinished Cabinets, Lots of Natural Light, Ceiling-to-Floor Windows + Sky Lights, Vaulted Ceilings,Brand New Flooring, Fresh Paint,
Private Patio
Gated parking - Parking Space Included in Listed Rental Price
On-site Laundry
Pet Friendly!**
Pool, Jacuzzi, Hot-Rock Steam Sauna rooms
Walking Distance from Claremont Village, Phenomenal Shopping, Dining, Nightlife, Library & City Hall, Banking, Farmer's Market, Post Office & Much More.

**Dogs Subject to Interview
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168184
Property Id 168184

(RLNE5624640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

