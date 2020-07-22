All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 660 W Bonita Ave 19C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
660 W Bonita Ave 19C
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

660 W Bonita Ave 19C

660 W Bonita Ave · (909) 626-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

660 W Bonita Ave, Claremont, CA 91711
Village Residential

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 19C · Avail. Sep 1

$1,920

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
Unit 19C Available 09/01/20 Bonita Terrace MidCenturyModern Garden Apartments - Property Id: 230809

Fabulous Mid-Century Modern Garden Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Claremont California
Fully Remodeled with Fantastic Amenities
Unbeatable 1-Day Maintenance Service & Friendly 7-Day a Week On-Site Management
Gorgeous Black Granite Counter tops
Soft-Close Cabinets
Lots of Natural Light: Ceiling-to-Floor Windows + Sky Light in bathroom,Vaulted Ceilings throughout
High-End Flooring
Fresh Designer Paint
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Oven
Bicycle Parking
Fenced Yard
Garage
Hot-tub Spa
Intercom
Near Parks
Off Street Parking
Laundry
Swimming Pool
Saunas
Jacuzzi
Vaulted Ceiling
Wired For Internet
Nice LARGE Private Patio with Personal Storage unit
Gated Covered Parking Space Included On-site Laundry

We are Gated & Pet Friendly!*
Street Access to Bonita & Cambridge Avenues

3 Short Blocks from Claremont Village - Phenomenal Shopping, Dining, Nightlife, Library & City Hall, Banking, Farmer's Market, Post Office & Much More. 7 Days a Week 9am — 5pm

*All dogs subject to interview
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/660-w-bonita-ave-claremont-ca-unit-19c/230809
Property Id 230809

(RLNE5937365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 W Bonita Ave 19C have any available units?
660 W Bonita Ave 19C has a unit available for $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 660 W Bonita Ave 19C have?
Some of 660 W Bonita Ave 19C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 W Bonita Ave 19C currently offering any rent specials?
660 W Bonita Ave 19C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 W Bonita Ave 19C pet-friendly?
Yes, 660 W Bonita Ave 19C is pet friendly.
Does 660 W Bonita Ave 19C offer parking?
Yes, 660 W Bonita Ave 19C offers parking.
Does 660 W Bonita Ave 19C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 W Bonita Ave 19C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 W Bonita Ave 19C have a pool?
Yes, 660 W Bonita Ave 19C has a pool.
Does 660 W Bonita Ave 19C have accessible units?
No, 660 W Bonita Ave 19C does not have accessible units.
Does 660 W Bonita Ave 19C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 W Bonita Ave 19C has units with dishwashers.
Does 660 W Bonita Ave 19C have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 W Bonita Ave 19C does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 660 W Bonita Ave 19C?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClaremont 2 Bedroom Apartments
Claremont Apartments with ParkingClaremont Apartments with Pools
Claremont Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
San Marino, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CADiamond Bar, CASun Village, CACrestline, CAAdelanto, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity