660 W Bonita Ave 19C

Amenities
Unit 19C Available 09/01/20 Bonita Terrace MidCenturyModern Garden Apartments - Property Id: 230809
Fabulous Mid-Century Modern Garden Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Claremont California
Fully Remodeled with Fantastic Amenities
Unbeatable 1-Day Maintenance Service & Friendly 7-Day a Week On-Site Management
Gorgeous Black Granite Counter tops
Soft-Close Cabinets
Lots of Natural Light: Ceiling-to-Floor Windows + Sky Light in bathroom,Vaulted Ceilings throughout
High-End Flooring
Fresh Designer Paint
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Oven
Bicycle Parking
Fenced Yard
Garage
Hot-tub Spa
Intercom
Near Parks
Off Street Parking
Laundry
Swimming Pool
Saunas
Jacuzzi
Vaulted Ceiling
Wired For Internet
Nice LARGE Private Patio with Personal Storage unit
Gated Covered Parking Space Included On-site Laundry
We are Gated & Pet Friendly!*
Street Access to Bonita & Cambridge Avenues
3 Short Blocks from Claremont Village - Phenomenal Shopping, Dining, Nightlife, Library & City Hall, Banking, Farmer's Market, Post Office & Much More. 7 Days a Week 9am — 5pm
*All dogs subject to interview
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/660-w-bonita-ave-claremont-ca-unit-19c/230809
Property Id 230809
(RLNE5937365)