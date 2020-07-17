580 Bucknell Avenue - H

Amenities

Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont!



Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops. Dishwasher, double oven, electric range, and Central Heat/AC all included. Unit includes a private back patio with outdoor storage closet.



This building features controlled access as well as gated parking. This lease also includes an assigned covered carport space with additional storage locker, as well as an additional uncovered parking space as needed. Last but not least, this apartment community does offer laundry rooms onsite and a pool for resident use.



No pets, and no smoking.



Tenants pay for gas and electric; $1000 security deposit required.



Please view linked virtual tour below:

https://youtu.be/drqLuLQ5BmM



Applications can be submitted at:

https://craigpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

