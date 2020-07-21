All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 3909 Garey Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
3909 Garey Ave
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:14 AM

3909 Garey Ave

3909 Garey Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

3909 Garey Ave, Claremont, CA 91711
Piedmont Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House for rent in Claremont.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Garey Ave have any available units?
3909 Garey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
Is 3909 Garey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Garey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Garey Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3909 Garey Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 3909 Garey Ave offer parking?
No, 3909 Garey Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3909 Garey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3909 Garey Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Garey Ave have a pool?
No, 3909 Garey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Garey Ave have accessible units?
No, 3909 Garey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Garey Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Garey Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 Garey Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3909 Garey Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClaremont 2 Bedroom Apartments
Claremont Apartments with ParkingClaremont Apartments with Pools
Claremont Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
San Marino, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CADiamond Bar, CASun Village, CACrestline, CAAdelanto, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University