Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
312 Alamosa Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
312 Alamosa Drive
312 Alamosa Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
312 Alamosa Drive, Claremont, CA 91711
Meadowood
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great home in a fantastic neighborhood. Excellent condition! Make this your new home in mid January! Listed again under CV18241121
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 312 Alamosa Drive have any available units?
312 Alamosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Claremont, CA
.
What amenities does 312 Alamosa Drive have?
Some of 312 Alamosa Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 312 Alamosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
312 Alamosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Alamosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 312 Alamosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Claremont
.
Does 312 Alamosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 312 Alamosa Drive offers parking.
Does 312 Alamosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Alamosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Alamosa Drive have a pool?
No, 312 Alamosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 312 Alamosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 312 Alamosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Alamosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Alamosa Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Alamosa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Alamosa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
