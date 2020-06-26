All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 2364 W Silver Tree Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
2364 W Silver Tree Road
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

2364 W Silver Tree Road

2364 W Silver Tree Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2364 W Silver Tree Rd, Claremont, CA 91711
Thompson Creek

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious and wonderfully located four bedroom, two and a half baths residence on a quiet Street close to Thompson Creek Trail is available for lease as of June 01 2019. This home features a renovated and upgraded kitchen, newer windows with plantation shutters and one bedroom with a build in desk. A generously sized dining room and family room allow for comfortable entertaining. Mountain views from the front and a serene backyard complete this home. Only minutes from the Claremont Village and Colleges. Convenient access to freeways.
Arrange for private showing: Call or text Herman Janssen at 626.487.2625. Showings will start May 24 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2364 W Silver Tree Road have any available units?
2364 W Silver Tree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 2364 W Silver Tree Road have?
Some of 2364 W Silver Tree Road's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2364 W Silver Tree Road currently offering any rent specials?
2364 W Silver Tree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2364 W Silver Tree Road pet-friendly?
No, 2364 W Silver Tree Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 2364 W Silver Tree Road offer parking?
Yes, 2364 W Silver Tree Road offers parking.
Does 2364 W Silver Tree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2364 W Silver Tree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2364 W Silver Tree Road have a pool?
No, 2364 W Silver Tree Road does not have a pool.
Does 2364 W Silver Tree Road have accessible units?
No, 2364 W Silver Tree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2364 W Silver Tree Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2364 W Silver Tree Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2364 W Silver Tree Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2364 W Silver Tree Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 BedroomsClaremont 2 Bedrooms
Claremont Apartments with GymClaremont Apartments with Parking
Claremont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
Woodcrest, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAAdelanto, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University