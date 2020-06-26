2364 W Silver Tree Road

Amenities

This spacious and wonderfully located four bedroom, two and a half baths residence on a quiet Street close to Thompson Creek Trail is available for lease as of June 01 2019. This home features a renovated and upgraded kitchen, newer windows with plantation shutters and one bedroom with a build in desk. A generously sized dining room and family room allow for comfortable entertaining. Mountain views from the front and a serene backyard complete this home. Only minutes from the Claremont Village and Colleges. Convenient access to freeways.

Arrange for private showing: Call or text Herman Janssen at 626.487.2625. Showings will start May 24 2019.