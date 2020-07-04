2069 New Haven Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets playground fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities playground media room

Comfortable Claremont 3 Bedroom in Ultra-Convenient Location! Downstairs includes the Living room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace, the Dining Room with slider that opens to the side yard, the Kitchen with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances & a breakfast bar that overlooks the family room, and a convenient Half-Bath! Upstairs features Brand New Plan Flooring throughout, a Large Master Suite with en-Suite Master Bath & Walk-in Closet, Two other Good-sized Bedrooms, another Full Bathroom, and a convenient Upstairs Laundry Area! Out back is fully fenced backyard featuring a cozy patio under a pergola! The Bungalows community features a well maintained park & playground! All of this in an ultra-convenient Claremont location with easy access to the 210 and 10 Freeways, wonderfully close to Claremont’s 7 colleges & universities including Pomona College, Scripps College, Claremont McKenna College, Harvey Mudd College, Pitzer College, Claremont Graduate University, & Keck Graduate Institute. Local shopping is right across the street, and not too much further are the sophisticated shops, restaurants, museums, & theaters of Claremont. 2069 New Haven Have, You Will LOVE Living Here!

For a Virtual 3D Walk-Through of the property, please visit our 3D Tour at https://mls.ricohtours.com/96121726-7118-497c-863e-4cb09154b8fa/