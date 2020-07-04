All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 2069 New Haven Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
2069 New Haven Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

2069 New Haven Avenue

2069 New Haven Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2069 New Haven Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
North Claremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
media room
Comfortable Claremont 3 Bedroom in Ultra-Convenient Location! Downstairs includes the Living room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace, the Dining Room with slider that opens to the side yard, the Kitchen with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances & a breakfast bar that overlooks the family room, and a convenient Half-Bath! Upstairs features Brand New Plan Flooring throughout, a Large Master Suite with en-Suite Master Bath & Walk-in Closet, Two other Good-sized Bedrooms, another Full Bathroom, and a convenient Upstairs Laundry Area! Out back is fully fenced backyard featuring a cozy patio under a pergola! The Bungalows community features a well maintained park & playground! All of this in an ultra-convenient Claremont location with easy access to the 210 and 10 Freeways, wonderfully close to Claremont’s 7 colleges & universities including Pomona College, Scripps College, Claremont McKenna College, Harvey Mudd College, Pitzer College, Claremont Graduate University, & Keck Graduate Institute. Local shopping is right across the street, and not too much further are the sophisticated shops, restaurants, museums, & theaters of Claremont. 2069 New Haven Have, You Will LOVE Living Here!
For a Virtual 3D Walk-Through of the property, please visit our 3D Tour at https://mls.ricohtours.com/96121726-7118-497c-863e-4cb09154b8fa/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2069 New Haven Avenue have any available units?
2069 New Haven Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 2069 New Haven Avenue have?
Some of 2069 New Haven Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2069 New Haven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2069 New Haven Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2069 New Haven Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2069 New Haven Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 2069 New Haven Avenue offer parking?
No, 2069 New Haven Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2069 New Haven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2069 New Haven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2069 New Haven Avenue have a pool?
No, 2069 New Haven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2069 New Haven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2069 New Haven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2069 New Haven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2069 New Haven Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2069 New Haven Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2069 New Haven Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 BedroomsClaremont 2 Bedrooms
Claremont Apartments with GymClaremont Apartments with Parking
Claremont Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
Woodcrest, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAAdelanto, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University