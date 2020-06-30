All apartments in Claremont
122 W Fairfield Drive
122 W Fairfield Drive

122 West Fairfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

122 West Fairfield Drive, Claremont, CA 91711
North Claremont

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful One story home in a great neighborhood.Private and Quiet.Ready to move in.3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 W Fairfield Drive have any available units?
122 W Fairfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
Is 122 W Fairfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
122 W Fairfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 W Fairfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 122 W Fairfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 122 W Fairfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 122 W Fairfield Drive offers parking.
Does 122 W Fairfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 W Fairfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 W Fairfield Drive have a pool?
No, 122 W Fairfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 122 W Fairfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 122 W Fairfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 122 W Fairfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 W Fairfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 W Fairfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 W Fairfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

