Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM
122 W Fairfield Drive
122 West Fairfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
122 West Fairfield Drive, Claremont, CA 91711
North Claremont
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful One story home in a great neighborhood.Private and Quiet.Ready to move in.3 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 W Fairfield Drive have any available units?
122 W Fairfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Claremont, CA
.
Is 122 W Fairfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
122 W Fairfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 W Fairfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 122 W Fairfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Claremont
.
Does 122 W Fairfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 122 W Fairfield Drive offers parking.
Does 122 W Fairfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 W Fairfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 W Fairfield Drive have a pool?
No, 122 W Fairfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 122 W Fairfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 122 W Fairfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 122 W Fairfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 W Fairfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 W Fairfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 W Fairfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
