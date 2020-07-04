Rent Calculator
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
115 East San Jose Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 East San Jose Avenue
115 East San Jose Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
115 East San Jose Avenue, Claremont, CA 91711
Oakmont
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
complete remodeled, 2 years old roof, new Kitchen, new counters, tankless water heater, detached 2 car garage, Awesome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 East San Jose Avenue have any available units?
115 East San Jose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Claremont, CA
.
What amenities does 115 East San Jose Avenue have?
Some of 115 East San Jose Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 115 East San Jose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
115 East San Jose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 East San Jose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 115 East San Jose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Claremont
.
Does 115 East San Jose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 115 East San Jose Avenue offers parking.
Does 115 East San Jose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 East San Jose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 East San Jose Avenue have a pool?
No, 115 East San Jose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 115 East San Jose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 115 East San Jose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 115 East San Jose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 East San Jose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 East San Jose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 115 East San Jose Avenue has units with air conditioning.
