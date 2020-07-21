All apartments in Claremont
1027 Moab Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:55 AM

1027 Moab Drive

1027 Moab Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1027 Moab Drive, Claremont, CA 91711
Northeast Claremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4962561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Moab Drive have any available units?
1027 Moab Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 1027 Moab Drive have?
Some of 1027 Moab Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 Moab Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Moab Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Moab Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1027 Moab Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 1027 Moab Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1027 Moab Drive offers parking.
Does 1027 Moab Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 Moab Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Moab Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1027 Moab Drive has a pool.
Does 1027 Moab Drive have accessible units?
No, 1027 Moab Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 Moab Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1027 Moab Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1027 Moab Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1027 Moab Drive has units with air conditioning.
