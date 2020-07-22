Sunrise Lofts.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors bathtub fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage cc payments e-payments online portal

Modern Condo style Solar Homes ! Excellent Community on private street. best finishes with a location near Roseville! - Sunrise Solar Homes is unlike any other rental home in the area. Fully Equipped with Solar Rooftop panels limits the burdens on tenants for costly electric bills. The property was built around ten years ago with entirely modern finishes on condo spec, but also has been renovated recently including all vinyl plank flooring and exterior paint. There is full central HVAC and on demand water heating, fully modern kitchens and bathrooms with all the appliances including dishwasher.



This is close nit community where everyone knows your name, and on a private lane. Most units have four private balconies, and a private large fenced backyard. All bedrooms have large walk in closets, their own private bath, as well as ample storage. All units also have washer and dryers and a full size double car (deep) garage plus a carport (potential to park 3 cars)



Submit an application online immediately, and you will be contacted with availability and a tour times. NEW - you are now able to access the unit on your own schedule with a new keypad lock system being installed!



Bear in mind you will want to meet our amazing on site manager living at the property to make you feel at home. Pets are allowed with certain breed restrictions and additional deposit/rent. Tenants are responsible for their own separately metered utilities with some exceptions. Apply now as these units do not last long. This is a bargain for what you get!



For qualified residents with verified rental history and credit, and income requirements. All applicants are screened in accordance with fair housing laws.