All apartments in Citrus Heights
Find more places like
Sunrise Lofts.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Heights, CA
/
Sunrise Lofts
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:12 AM

Sunrise Lofts

7817 Olivia Lane · (916) 891-1714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Citrus Heights
See all
Sunrise Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7817 Olivia Lane, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Sunrise Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7817-7829 OLIVIA LANE · Avail. Aug 31

$1,795

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1595 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunrise Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Modern Condo style Solar Homes ! Excellent Community on private street. best finishes with a location near Roseville! - Sunrise Solar Homes is unlike any other rental home in the area. Fully Equipped with Solar Rooftop panels limits the burdens on tenants for costly electric bills. The property was built around ten years ago with entirely modern finishes on condo spec, but also has been renovated recently including all vinyl plank flooring and exterior paint. There is full central HVAC and on demand water heating, fully modern kitchens and bathrooms with all the appliances including dishwasher.

This is close nit community where everyone knows your name, and on a private lane. Most units have four private balconies, and a private large fenced backyard. All bedrooms have large walk in closets, their own private bath, as well as ample storage. All units also have washer and dryers and a full size double car (deep) garage plus a carport (potential to park 3 cars)

Submit an application online immediately, and you will be contacted with availability and a tour times. NEW - you are now able to access the unit on your own schedule with a new keypad lock system being installed!

Bear in mind you will want to meet our amazing on site manager living at the property to make you feel at home. Pets are allowed with certain breed restrictions and additional deposit/rent. Tenants are responsible for their own separately metered utilities with some exceptions. Apply now as these units do not last long. This is a bargain for what you get!

For qualified residents with verified rental history and credit, and income requirements. All applicants are screened in accordance with fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $15/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sunrise Lofts have any available units?
Sunrise Lofts has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunrise Lofts have?
Some of Sunrise Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunrise Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Sunrise Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunrise Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunrise Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Sunrise Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Sunrise Lofts offers parking.
Does Sunrise Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunrise Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunrise Lofts have a pool?
No, Sunrise Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Sunrise Lofts have accessible units?
No, Sunrise Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Sunrise Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunrise Lofts has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Copperwood Apartment Homes
7870 Locher Way
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
The Renaissance
7711 Greenback Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Salishan Apartment Homes
7541 Ramona Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Hidden Oaks
5979 Devecchi Ave
Citrus Heights, CA 95841
Greenback Ridge
7566 Greenback Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Montage Apartments
12801 Fair Oaks Blvd
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Creekside Colony
7951 Kingswood Dr
Citrus Heights, CA 95610

Similar Pages

Citrus Heights 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCitrus Heights 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCitrus Heights Apartments with PoolsCitrus Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsCitrus Heights Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CAFairfield, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CARocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CARancho Cordova, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CALa Riviera, CAGold River, CALodi, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Birdcage HeightsSunrise Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoUniversity of the PacificSacramento City CollegeSierra CollegeSolano Community College