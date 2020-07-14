All apartments in Citrus Heights
Citrus Heights, CA
Legacy Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

Legacy Park

8079 Sunrise East Way · (916) 249-9246
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8079 Sunrise East Way, Citrus Heights, CA 95610
Birdcage Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Legacy Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
hot tub
package receiving
Legacy Park Apartments is beautiful, newly remodeled apartment community in an excellent location in Citrus Heights. The community is just a short drive from I-80 and HWY 50. Also nearby is the expansive Sunrise Marketplace, a place for all of your shopping, dining and entertainment needs. A short walk or bike ride will put you on the American River Bike Trail for hours of recreational fun throughout the year! Our brought and spacious one and two bedroom floorplans are sure to impress you! Each one of our apartment homes has a large, private patio or balcony with an enclosed, additional storage area. All floor plans have fully equipped kitchens with linen closets. Vaulted ceilings are available in our upstairs floorplans for those who enjoy an even more spacious feel. At Legacy Park, you can enjoy our fresh, new swimming pool and relaxing spa. For you leisure, we offer lighted Sports Court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Legacy Park have any available units?
Legacy Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Heights, CA.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Legacy Park have?
Some of Legacy Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Legacy Park currently offering any rent specials?
Legacy Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Legacy Park pet-friendly?
No, Legacy Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Heights.
Does Legacy Park offer parking?
No, Legacy Park does not offer parking.
Does Legacy Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Legacy Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Legacy Park have a pool?
Yes, Legacy Park has a pool.
Does Legacy Park have accessible units?
No, Legacy Park does not have accessible units.
Does Legacy Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Legacy Park does not have units with dishwashers.
