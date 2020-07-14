Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony 24hr maintenance walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities patio / balcony ceiling fan extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse hot tub package receiving

Legacy Park Apartments is beautiful, newly remodeled apartment community in an excellent location in Citrus Heights. The community is just a short drive from I-80 and HWY 50. Also nearby is the expansive Sunrise Marketplace, a place for all of your shopping, dining and entertainment needs. A short walk or bike ride will put you on the American River Bike Trail for hours of recreational fun throughout the year! Our brought and spacious one and two bedroom floorplans are sure to impress you! Each one of our apartment homes has a large, private patio or balcony with an enclosed, additional storage area. All floor plans have fully equipped kitchens with linen closets. Vaulted ceilings are available in our upstairs floorplans for those who enjoy an even more spacious feel. At Legacy Park, you can enjoy our fresh, new swimming pool and relaxing spa. For you leisure, we offer lighted Sports Court.