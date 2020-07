Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 online portal

Welcome to charming Copperwood Apartment Homes. Here, in our tucked-away location, you will reside in comfort, but will still be conveniently located near schools, restaurants, transportation and shopping.



Our apartments offer the luxuries of a comfortable home: spacious kitchen, walk-in closets, fireplaces, central heat and air conditioning, ceiling fans and ceramic tile floors and hearths.



We also offer private, individual garages for our residents’ parking and/or storage needs.