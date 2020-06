Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

NICE HOME IN CITRUS HEIGHTS! - Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and nook area for dining . Large living room with fireplace and wall to wall carpeting. Nice size bedrooms. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Laundry hook-ups in garage. Large backyard with patio for all of your entertaining needs.Tenant responsible for water/sewer/garbage and landscaping. Must see to appreciate! Call Drysdale Property Management at 916-609-2087 or visit our website at www.drysdalepm.com and fill out a guest card to schedule an appointment to view. Pet negotiable. Sorry, no smoking!



Rental criteria as follows:



Good credit history.

Good rental history.

Gross income 3 times the rent with verifiable income.

Renters insurance required.

DRE #01929730



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5620871)