7408 Gallant Circle

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Very Nice 3bd/2ba Citrus Heights Duplex with 2 Car Garage - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Citrus Heights near Sylvan Rd & Auburn Blvd. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access, minutes from the Sunrise Mall shopping area and Roseville.



Amenities include a good sized living room with fireplace, dining/famly room area, kitchen with dishwasher, range, disposal, lots of cabinet and counter space, indoor laundry area, central heat & air, 2-car garage with door opener, fenced yard with patio area.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



(RLNE3159839)