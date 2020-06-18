All apartments in Citrus Heights
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:35 AM

7408 Gallant Circle

7408 Gallant Circle · (916) 597-2015 ext. 113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7408 Gallant Circle, Citrus Heights, CA 95621
Arcade Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7408 Gallant Circle · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Very Nice 3bd/2ba Citrus Heights Duplex with 2 Car Garage - This Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located in Citrus Heights near Sylvan Rd & Auburn Blvd. Close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, freeway access, minutes from the Sunrise Mall shopping area and Roseville.

Amenities include a good sized living room with fireplace, dining/famly room area, kitchen with dishwasher, range, disposal, lots of cabinet and counter space, indoor laundry area, central heat & air, 2-car garage with door opener, fenced yard with patio area.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, pets negotiable with $500.00 additional deposit and breed restrictions. Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $100.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.
For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.
The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.

(RLNE3159839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7408 Gallant Circle have any available units?
7408 Gallant Circle has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Citrus Heights, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Citrus Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does 7408 Gallant Circle have?
Some of 7408 Gallant Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7408 Gallant Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7408 Gallant Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7408 Gallant Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7408 Gallant Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7408 Gallant Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7408 Gallant Circle does offer parking.
Does 7408 Gallant Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7408 Gallant Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7408 Gallant Circle have a pool?
No, 7408 Gallant Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7408 Gallant Circle have accessible units?
No, 7408 Gallant Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7408 Gallant Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7408 Gallant Circle has units with dishwashers.
