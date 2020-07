Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly online portal

Located in the heart of Chula Vista, Villa Serena is a cozy small 17 unit community. We are within walking distance to Sprouts, Albertsons, CVS, USPS, Chula Vista Mall and Downtown's Third Avenue Restaurants and Breweries. One off-street parking space is provided and there is plenty of on-street parking.