Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Country Apartments is located at 1486 Broadway #F Chula Vista, CA and is managed by R and V Management Corporation, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Country Apartments offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 605 to 820 sq. ft. Amenities include Laundry Facilities, Pool and more. Property is located in the 91911 ZIP code.