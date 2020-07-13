Capri Villa Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed parking pool ceiling fan e-payments

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool on-site laundry cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal

Beautifully landscaped with a sparkling pool in the center, Capri Villa is a place you will love to call home. Located just steps away from Downtown Chula Vista and Chula Vista Center. Take a stroll down Third Avenue and find your new favorite restaurant or visit Chula Vista Center for a great day of shopping. We are just minutes away from the 5, 805 & 54 freeways. The Parkway Community Center is just a few blocks away and offers dance, swimming, and art classes for both adults and children. The Chula Vista Nature Center is just minutes west of our property. Our units have vinyl throughout unit, faux wood horizontal blinds, and month-to-month

leases. This is a great neighborhood! Our quiet, quaint community is filled with nice neighbors waiting to meet you. We have a friendly and attentive on-site manager, laundry facilities, assigned parking and carports. Our community is very well-kept and our apartments feature upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans. Come visit us today!