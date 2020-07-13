All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Capri Villa Apartments

330 Roosevelt St · (619) 493-3821
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Roosevelt St, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Capri Villa Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
pool
ceiling fan
e-payments
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
Beautifully landscaped with a sparkling pool in the center, Capri Villa is a place you will love to call home. Located just steps away from Downtown Chula Vista and Chula Vista Center. Take a stroll down Third Avenue and find your new favorite restaurant or visit Chula Vista Center for a great day of shopping. We are just minutes away from the 5, 805 & 54 freeways. The Parkway Community Center is just a few blocks away and offers dance, swimming, and art classes for both adults and children. The Chula Vista Nature Center is just minutes west of our property. Our units have vinyl throughout unit, faux wood horizontal blinds, and month-to-month
leases. This is a great neighborhood! Our quiet, quaint community is filled with nice neighbors waiting to meet you. We have a friendly and attentive on-site manager, laundry facilities, assigned parking and carports. Our community is very well-kept and our apartments feature upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans. Come visit us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
limit: 2 cat maximum
Parking Details: Open lot parking 1 per unit included with rent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Capri Villa Apartments have any available units?
Capri Villa Apartments has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Capri Villa Apartments have?
Some of Capri Villa Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Capri Villa Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Capri Villa Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Capri Villa Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Capri Villa Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Capri Villa Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Capri Villa Apartments offers parking.
Does Capri Villa Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Capri Villa Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Capri Villa Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Capri Villa Apartments has a pool.
Does Capri Villa Apartments have accessible units?
No, Capri Villa Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Capri Villa Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Capri Villa Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.

