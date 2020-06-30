Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
995 Paseo Entrada
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM
1 of 1
995 Paseo Entrada
995 Paseo Entrada
·
No Longer Available
Location
995 Paseo Entrada, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE5427551)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 995 Paseo Entrada have any available units?
995 Paseo Entrada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
Is 995 Paseo Entrada currently offering any rent specials?
995 Paseo Entrada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 Paseo Entrada pet-friendly?
No, 995 Paseo Entrada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 995 Paseo Entrada offer parking?
No, 995 Paseo Entrada does not offer parking.
Does 995 Paseo Entrada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 995 Paseo Entrada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 Paseo Entrada have a pool?
No, 995 Paseo Entrada does not have a pool.
Does 995 Paseo Entrada have accessible units?
No, 995 Paseo Entrada does not have accessible units.
Does 995 Paseo Entrada have units with dishwashers?
No, 995 Paseo Entrada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 995 Paseo Entrada have units with air conditioning?
No, 995 Paseo Entrada does not have units with air conditioning.
