Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:46 AM
1 of 25
972 Surrey Dr
972 Surrey Drive
No Longer Available
972 Surrey Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91902
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
fireplace
patio / balcony
parking
Living in the City but feels like the Country. Quiet with views and trails yo explore
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Does 972 Surrey Dr have any available units?
972 Surrey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
Is 972 Surrey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
972 Surrey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 972 Surrey Dr pet-friendly?
No, 972 Surrey Dr is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 972 Surrey Dr offer parking?
Yes, 972 Surrey Dr offers parking.
Does 972 Surrey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 972 Surrey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 972 Surrey Dr have a pool?
No, 972 Surrey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 972 Surrey Dr have accessible units?
No, 972 Surrey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 972 Surrey Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 972 Surrey Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 972 Surrey Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 972 Surrey Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
