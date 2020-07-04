All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

933 Roush Ct

933 Roush Court · No Longer Available
Location

933 Roush Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbowl

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Chula Vista/East Lake ; 4 Bedroom + Loft ; Open Floor Plan ; Modern Kitchen & Baths ; Granite Counters l Tile & Wood Flooring l Loft with Build-ins ; 1 Full Bedroom/Bathroom on 1st Floor ; ; Upstairs Laundry Room ; Air Conditioning ; 2 Car Attached Garage ; Lavish Private Outdoor Living Space-Great for Entertaining! This Light & Bright 4 bedroom + Loft Home offers an open floor plan, modern kitchen with granite counters, master bedroom retreat with walk in closet and balcony, laundry room upstairs, 2 car attached garage, lavish outdoor living space, & Solar Electric = low bills! Small pets with owner approval. Close to Palomar College, shopping, restaurants, freeways and all that Chula Vista and Eastlake

(RLNE5695842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Roush Ct have any available units?
933 Roush Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 Roush Ct have?
Some of 933 Roush Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Roush Ct currently offering any rent specials?
933 Roush Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Roush Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 933 Roush Ct is pet friendly.
Does 933 Roush Ct offer parking?
Yes, 933 Roush Ct offers parking.
Does 933 Roush Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 933 Roush Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Roush Ct have a pool?
No, 933 Roush Ct does not have a pool.
Does 933 Roush Ct have accessible units?
No, 933 Roush Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Roush Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Roush Ct has units with dishwashers.

