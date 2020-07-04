933 Roush Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Chula Vista/East Lake ; 4 Bedroom + Loft ; Open Floor Plan ; Modern Kitchen & Baths ; Granite Counters l Tile & Wood Flooring l Loft with Build-ins ; 1 Full Bedroom/Bathroom on 1st Floor ; ; Upstairs Laundry Room ; Air Conditioning ; 2 Car Attached Garage ; Lavish Private Outdoor Living Space-Great for Entertaining! This Light & Bright 4 bedroom + Loft Home offers an open floor plan, modern kitchen with granite counters, master bedroom retreat with walk in closet and balcony, laundry room upstairs, 2 car attached garage, lavish outdoor living space, & Solar Electric = low bills! Small pets with owner approval. Close to Palomar College, shopping, restaurants, freeways and all that Chula Vista and Eastlake



(RLNE5695842)