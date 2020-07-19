Rent Calculator
890 Genevieve Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
890 Genevieve Ave
890 Genevieve Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
890 Genevieve Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 890 Genevieve Ave have any available units?
890 Genevieve Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 890 Genevieve Ave have?
Some of 890 Genevieve Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 890 Genevieve Ave currently offering any rent specials?
890 Genevieve Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 890 Genevieve Ave pet-friendly?
No, 890 Genevieve Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 890 Genevieve Ave offer parking?
Yes, 890 Genevieve Ave offers parking.
Does 890 Genevieve Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 890 Genevieve Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 890 Genevieve Ave have a pool?
No, 890 Genevieve Ave does not have a pool.
Does 890 Genevieve Ave have accessible units?
No, 890 Genevieve Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 890 Genevieve Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 890 Genevieve Ave has units with dishwashers.
