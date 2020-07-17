Rent Calculator
Chula Vista, CA
875 CAMINO DEL SOL
Last updated June 7 2019 at 11:31 AM
875 CAMINO DEL SOL
875 Camino Del Sol
·
No Longer Available
875 Camino Del Sol, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
parking
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Does 875 CAMINO DEL SOL have any available units?
875 CAMINO DEL SOL doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 875 CAMINO DEL SOL have?
Some of 875 CAMINO DEL SOL's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 875 CAMINO DEL SOL currently offering any rent specials?
875 CAMINO DEL SOL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 CAMINO DEL SOL pet-friendly?
No, 875 CAMINO DEL SOL is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 875 CAMINO DEL SOL offer parking?
Yes, 875 CAMINO DEL SOL offers parking.
Does 875 CAMINO DEL SOL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 875 CAMINO DEL SOL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 CAMINO DEL SOL have a pool?
No, 875 CAMINO DEL SOL does not have a pool.
Does 875 CAMINO DEL SOL have accessible units?
No, 875 CAMINO DEL SOL does not have accessible units.
Does 875 CAMINO DEL SOL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 CAMINO DEL SOL has units with dishwashers.
