Chula Vista, CA
84 D Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

84 D Street

84 D Street · No Longer Available
Location

84 D Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rosebank

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
2 bedroom 2 bath

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/84-d-st-chula-vista-ca-91910-usa-unit-b/e6900f16-41bb-4046-9983-563fffec0e2f

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5404061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 D Street have any available units?
84 D Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 D Street have?
Some of 84 D Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 D Street currently offering any rent specials?
84 D Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 D Street pet-friendly?
No, 84 D Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 84 D Street offer parking?
No, 84 D Street does not offer parking.
Does 84 D Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 D Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 D Street have a pool?
Yes, 84 D Street has a pool.
Does 84 D Street have accessible units?
No, 84 D Street does not have accessible units.
Does 84 D Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 D Street does not have units with dishwashers.
