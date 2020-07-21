All apartments in Chula Vista
780 Eastshore Ter

780 Eastshore Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

780 Eastshore Terrace, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 780 Eastshore Ter have any available units?
780 Eastshore Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 780 Eastshore Ter have?
Some of 780 Eastshore Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 780 Eastshore Ter currently offering any rent specials?
780 Eastshore Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Eastshore Ter pet-friendly?
No, 780 Eastshore Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 780 Eastshore Ter offer parking?
No, 780 Eastshore Ter does not offer parking.
Does 780 Eastshore Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 Eastshore Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Eastshore Ter have a pool?
Yes, 780 Eastshore Ter has a pool.
Does 780 Eastshore Ter have accessible units?
No, 780 Eastshore Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Eastshore Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Eastshore Ter has units with dishwashers.
