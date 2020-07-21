Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 780 Eastshore Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
780 Eastshore Ter
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
780 Eastshore Ter
780 Eastshore Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Eastlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
780 Eastshore Terrace, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 780 Eastshore Ter have any available units?
780 Eastshore Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 780 Eastshore Ter have?
Some of 780 Eastshore Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 780 Eastshore Ter currently offering any rent specials?
780 Eastshore Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 780 Eastshore Ter pet-friendly?
No, 780 Eastshore Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 780 Eastshore Ter offer parking?
No, 780 Eastshore Ter does not offer parking.
Does 780 Eastshore Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 780 Eastshore Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 780 Eastshore Ter have a pool?
Yes, 780 Eastshore Ter has a pool.
Does 780 Eastshore Ter have accessible units?
No, 780 Eastshore Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 780 Eastshore Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 780 Eastshore Ter has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Similar Pages
Chula Vista 1 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with Parking
Chula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Encinitas, CA
National City, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Otay Ranch
Otay Ranch Village
Central Chula Vista
Harborside
Castle Park
Sunbowl
Rancho Del Rey
Hilltop
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College