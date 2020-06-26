778 Ada St. #5

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed / 3 Bath Townhouse in Gated Complex - This luxury townhouse is ideally located in Southwest Chula Vista near San Diego Bay. The extra-large kitchen comes with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher). The three-story townhouse sits inside a gated complex and includes two private patios, two car garage, tile floors and high vaulted ceilings. A play area with benches and BBQ's makes this the perfect family home. Close to shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway and trolley access.



Move in requirements:

Security deposit ($2,495) and first months rent

1 year minimum lease

Pet Policy: Max 1 pet (extra deposit required)

Utilities Included: Trash Pick-Up

Tenants Pay: Gas, Electric, Water, Cable/TV



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*



