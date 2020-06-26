All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM

778 Ada St. #5

778 Ada St · No Longer Available
Location

778 Ada St, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Harborside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed / 3 Bath Townhouse in Gated Complex - This luxury townhouse is ideally located in Southwest Chula Vista near San Diego Bay. The extra-large kitchen comes with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, gas stove, microwave and dishwasher). The three-story townhouse sits inside a gated complex and includes two private patios, two car garage, tile floors and high vaulted ceilings. A play area with benches and BBQ's makes this the perfect family home. Close to shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway and trolley access.

Move in requirements:
Security deposit ($2,495) and first months rent
1 year minimum lease
Pet Policy: Max 1 pet (extra deposit required)
Utilities Included: Trash Pick-Up
Tenants Pay: Gas, Electric, Water, Cable/TV

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

(RLNE2054558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 778 Ada St. #5 have any available units?
778 Ada St. #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 778 Ada St. #5 have?
Some of 778 Ada St. #5's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 778 Ada St. #5 currently offering any rent specials?
778 Ada St. #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 Ada St. #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 778 Ada St. #5 is pet friendly.
Does 778 Ada St. #5 offer parking?
Yes, 778 Ada St. #5 offers parking.
Does 778 Ada St. #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 778 Ada St. #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 Ada St. #5 have a pool?
No, 778 Ada St. #5 does not have a pool.
Does 778 Ada St. #5 have accessible units?
No, 778 Ada St. #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 778 Ada St. #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 778 Ada St. #5 has units with dishwashers.
