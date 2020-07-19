Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
770 EASTSHORE TERRACE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 11:13 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
770 EASTSHORE TERRACE
770 Eastshore Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Eastlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
770 Eastshore Terrace, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE have any available units?
770 EASTSHORE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE have?
Some of 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
770 EASTSHORE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 770 EASTSHORE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Elan Sevilla Apartment Homes
1301 Medical Center Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Similar Pages
Chula Vista 1 Bedrooms
Chula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with Parking
Chula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Encinitas, CA
National City, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Otay Ranch
Otay Ranch Village
Central Chula Vista
Harborside
Castle Park
Sunbowl
Rancho Del Rey
Hilltop
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College