743 Brookstone Rd #203
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

743 Brookstone Rd #203

743 Brookstone Road · No Longer Available
Location

743 Brookstone Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
3 Bedroom condo in desirable Camelot! - You will love this upstairs unit at Camelot! Condo features an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, living room with fireplace and balcony. Master bedroom also has a balcony. 2 assigned parking spaces, one is a covered space. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, easy access to the 125 makes commuting a breeze! In unit laundry, A/C. Water and trash are included. Cats considered, sorry no dogs. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5743244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Brookstone Rd #203 have any available units?
743 Brookstone Rd #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 743 Brookstone Rd #203 have?
Some of 743 Brookstone Rd #203's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 Brookstone Rd #203 currently offering any rent specials?
743 Brookstone Rd #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Brookstone Rd #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 743 Brookstone Rd #203 is pet friendly.
Does 743 Brookstone Rd #203 offer parking?
Yes, 743 Brookstone Rd #203 offers parking.
Does 743 Brookstone Rd #203 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 Brookstone Rd #203 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Brookstone Rd #203 have a pool?
No, 743 Brookstone Rd #203 does not have a pool.
Does 743 Brookstone Rd #203 have accessible units?
No, 743 Brookstone Rd #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Brookstone Rd #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 743 Brookstone Rd #203 does not have units with dishwashers.

