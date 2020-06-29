743 Brookstone Rd #203

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking dogs allowed

3 Bedroom condo in desirable Camelot! - You will love this upstairs unit at Camelot! Condo features an updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, living room with fireplace and balcony. Master bedroom also has a balcony. 2 assigned parking spaces, one is a covered space. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, easy access to the 125 makes commuting a breeze! In unit laundry, A/C. Water and trash are included. Cats considered, sorry no dogs. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT%20SCREENING%20CRITERIA%20%283-27-20%29.pdf



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5743244)