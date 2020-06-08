All apartments in Chula Vista
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
726 Oaklawn Avenue - B
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:45 AM

726 Oaklawn Avenue - B

726 Oaklawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

726 Oaklawn Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available February 6, 2020

This 2 bedroom 1 bath beauty was completely remodeled in early 2019 and appointed with the finest details including quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood laminate flooring, shaker cabinets, designer light fixtures, fresh paint, energy efficient windows and doors, ceiling fans, window coverings, and more! Enjoy your private back yard with room to spread out and relax while you barbeque! Front yard is shared.

Great location in west Chula Vista!!! Convenient to the 5 Freeway with a short drive to downtown, border, various military locations, and very close to the waterfront and Chula Vista Marina and all the growth in those areas. Close to shopping, entertainment, and hospital. Nearby schools include Mueller Charter and Chula Vista High.

Refrigerator, washer, and dryer all included.

Parking - Private 1-car garage plus 1 driveway parking space included

RENT - $2060 per month which includes regular landscape maintenance.

UTILITIES - Tenant pays $75 per month for water, sewer, trash, and is responsible for all other utilities.

Pet Policy - Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. If allowed, tenant will pay an increased deposit of $500 per pet.

Application Process

$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.

Lease Signing Process

If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.

For further information or to schedule a showing please contact

Derrod Properties
(619) 948-4029
CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

