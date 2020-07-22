Rent Calculator
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
704 Pueblo Pl
704 Pueblo Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
704 Pueblo Place, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Rolling Hills Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 704 Pueblo Pl have any available units?
704 Pueblo Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 704 Pueblo Pl have?
Some of 704 Pueblo Pl's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 704 Pueblo Pl currently offering any rent specials?
704 Pueblo Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Pueblo Pl pet-friendly?
No, 704 Pueblo Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 704 Pueblo Pl offer parking?
Yes, 704 Pueblo Pl offers parking.
Does 704 Pueblo Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Pueblo Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Pueblo Pl have a pool?
Yes, 704 Pueblo Pl has a pool.
Does 704 Pueblo Pl have accessible units?
No, 704 Pueblo Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Pueblo Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Pueblo Pl has units with dishwashers.
