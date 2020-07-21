All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:50 AM

70 Tamarindo Way

70 Tamarindo Way · No Longer Available
Location

70 Tamarindo Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Otay Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
ceiling fan
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Master bedroom with private bathroom - Property Id: 142063

Master bedroom with private bathroom and fully furnished
Master bedroom features:
Brand new mattress
Brand new bed frame
Brand new ceiling fan
Luxury vinyl plank flooring
Desk with chair
Brand new white cabinet with quartz countertop
New sliding dual pane door
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142063p
Property Id 142063

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5061863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 Tamarindo Way have any available units?
70 Tamarindo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Tamarindo Way have?
Some of 70 Tamarindo Way's amenities include in unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Tamarindo Way currently offering any rent specials?
70 Tamarindo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Tamarindo Way pet-friendly?
No, 70 Tamarindo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 70 Tamarindo Way offer parking?
No, 70 Tamarindo Way does not offer parking.
Does 70 Tamarindo Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Tamarindo Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Tamarindo Way have a pool?
No, 70 Tamarindo Way does not have a pool.
Does 70 Tamarindo Way have accessible units?
No, 70 Tamarindo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Tamarindo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 70 Tamarindo Way does not have units with dishwashers.
