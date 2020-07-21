Master bedroom with private bathroom - Property Id: 142063
Master bedroom with private bathroom and fully furnished Master bedroom features: Brand new mattress Brand new bed frame Brand new ceiling fan Luxury vinyl plank flooring Desk with chair Brand new white cabinet with quartz countertop New sliding dual pane door Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142063p Property Id 142063
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5061863)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 70 Tamarindo Way have any available units?
70 Tamarindo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.