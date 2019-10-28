All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 68 E Bonita Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
68 E Bonita Rd
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

68 E Bonita Rd

68 Bonita Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Hilltop
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

68 Bonita Road, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STOP! This is the one!! CUSTOM HOME! Travertine floors, granite counters, gourmet kitchen stainless steel appliances, jacuzzi bath tub, walk in shower with wall jets, cedar lined closets and a huge concrete back yard with remote control gate access if you have lots of toys or need a private parking lot for your guests you will not find a better location. This custom built home has many features you will not find elsewhere. Garage has been converted to custom office space.Corner lot 2 blocks from fwy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 22 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 E Bonita Rd have any available units?
68 E Bonita Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 E Bonita Rd have?
Some of 68 E Bonita Rd's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 E Bonita Rd currently offering any rent specials?
68 E Bonita Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 E Bonita Rd pet-friendly?
No, 68 E Bonita Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 68 E Bonita Rd offer parking?
Yes, 68 E Bonita Rd offers parking.
Does 68 E Bonita Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 68 E Bonita Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 E Bonita Rd have a pool?
No, 68 E Bonita Rd does not have a pool.
Does 68 E Bonita Rd have accessible units?
No, 68 E Bonita Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 68 E Bonita Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 E Bonita Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College