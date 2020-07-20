Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
671 Rosita CT
671 Rosita Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
671 Rosita Court, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 671 Rosita CT have any available units?
671 Rosita CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 671 Rosita CT have?
Some of 671 Rosita CT's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 671 Rosita CT currently offering any rent specials?
671 Rosita CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 Rosita CT pet-friendly?
No, 671 Rosita CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 671 Rosita CT offer parking?
Yes, 671 Rosita CT offers parking.
Does 671 Rosita CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 671 Rosita CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 Rosita CT have a pool?
No, 671 Rosita CT does not have a pool.
Does 671 Rosita CT have accessible units?
No, 671 Rosita CT does not have accessible units.
Does 671 Rosita CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 671 Rosita CT has units with dishwashers.
