Amenities

pet friendly parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two bedroom Condo In Chula Vista - Two bedroom, one and one half bathroom gated condominium with two underground parking spaces available for rent. No unit above or below this unit. Includes water sewer and trash, you just pay for Gas & Electric.Easy to show. Call our office for showing. At this time this owner is not participating in the Section 8 program.



(RLNE2733229)