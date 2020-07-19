Rent Calculator
608 ALEJANDRA PL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
608 ALEJANDRA PL
608 Alejandra Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
608 Alejandra Place, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey
Amenities
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 608 ALEJANDRA PL have any available units?
608 ALEJANDRA PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
Is 608 ALEJANDRA PL currently offering any rent specials?
608 ALEJANDRA PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 ALEJANDRA PL pet-friendly?
No, 608 ALEJANDRA PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 608 ALEJANDRA PL offer parking?
Yes, 608 ALEJANDRA PL offers parking.
Does 608 ALEJANDRA PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 ALEJANDRA PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 ALEJANDRA PL have a pool?
No, 608 ALEJANDRA PL does not have a pool.
Does 608 ALEJANDRA PL have accessible units?
No, 608 ALEJANDRA PL does not have accessible units.
Does 608 ALEJANDRA PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 ALEJANDRA PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 ALEJANDRA PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 ALEJANDRA PL does not have units with air conditioning.
