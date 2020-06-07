607 Point Defiance Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Robinhood - Bon Vivant
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Chula Vista. Near hospital, freeways and schools. Private backyard with views! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 607 Point Defiance Court have any available units?
607 Point Defiance Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.