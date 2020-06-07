All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 607 Point Defiance Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
607 Point Defiance Court
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:33 PM

607 Point Defiance Court

607 Point Defiance Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

607 Point Defiance Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Robinhood - Bon Vivant

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Chula Vista. Near hospital, freeways and schools. Private backyard with views!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Point Defiance Court have any available units?
607 Point Defiance Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 607 Point Defiance Court currently offering any rent specials?
607 Point Defiance Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Point Defiance Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Point Defiance Court is pet friendly.
Does 607 Point Defiance Court offer parking?
No, 607 Point Defiance Court does not offer parking.
Does 607 Point Defiance Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Point Defiance Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Point Defiance Court have a pool?
No, 607 Point Defiance Court does not have a pool.
Does 607 Point Defiance Court have accessible units?
No, 607 Point Defiance Court does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Point Defiance Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Point Defiance Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Point Defiance Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Point Defiance Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College