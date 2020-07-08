Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 598 LOS ALTOS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
598 LOS ALTOS
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
598 LOS ALTOS
598 Los Altos Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
598 Los Altos Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Rolling Hills Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 598 LOS ALTOS have any available units?
598 LOS ALTOS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 598 LOS ALTOS have?
Some of 598 LOS ALTOS's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 598 LOS ALTOS currently offering any rent specials?
598 LOS ALTOS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 598 LOS ALTOS pet-friendly?
No, 598 LOS ALTOS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 598 LOS ALTOS offer parking?
Yes, 598 LOS ALTOS offers parking.
Does 598 LOS ALTOS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 598 LOS ALTOS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 598 LOS ALTOS have a pool?
Yes, 598 LOS ALTOS has a pool.
Does 598 LOS ALTOS have accessible units?
No, 598 LOS ALTOS does not have accessible units.
Does 598 LOS ALTOS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 598 LOS ALTOS has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Serena
351 I St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Similar Pages
Chula Vista 1 Bedrooms
Chula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with Parking
Chula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
National City, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Otay Ranch
Otay Ranch Village
Central Chula Vista
Harborside
North Chula Vista
Castle Park
Sunbowl
Rancho Del Rey
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College