Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
595 Padrone Pl
Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:05 PM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
595 Padrone Pl
595 Padrone Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Chula Vista
Rancho - Del Rey
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location
595 Padrone Place, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL SATURDAY MAY 11, 2019 11AM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 595 Padrone Pl have any available units?
595 Padrone Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 595 Padrone Pl have?
Some of 595 Padrone Pl's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 595 Padrone Pl currently offering any rent specials?
595 Padrone Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 595 Padrone Pl pet-friendly?
No, 595 Padrone Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 595 Padrone Pl offer parking?
Yes, 595 Padrone Pl offers parking.
Does 595 Padrone Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 595 Padrone Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 595 Padrone Pl have a pool?
Yes, 595 Padrone Pl has a pool.
Does 595 Padrone Pl have accessible units?
No, 595 Padrone Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 595 Padrone Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 595 Padrone Pl has units with dishwashers.
