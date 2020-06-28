All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:07 AM

567 Vista Miranda (Roommate)

567 Vista Miranda · No Longer Available
Location

567 Vista Miranda, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ROOM FOR RENT IN DESIRABLE RANCHO DEL REY AREA- $950.00 A MONTH-FURNITURE INCLUDED-SHARED UPGRADED BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE SINKS- ACCESS TO KITCHEN-WASHER/DRYER-UTILITIES INCLUDED-CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION-SOUTHWESTERN COLLEGE-AND SHOPPING-SINGLE WOMAN-NON-SMOKER OF ANY KIND-NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) have any available units?
567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) have?
Some of 567 Vista Miranda (Roommate)'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) currently offering any rent specials?
567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) pet-friendly?
No, 567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) offer parking?
No, 567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) does not offer parking.
Does 567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) have a pool?
No, 567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) does not have a pool.
Does 567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) have accessible units?
No, 567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) does not have accessible units.
Does 567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) have units with dishwashers?
No, 567 Vista Miranda (Roommate) does not have units with dishwashers.
