Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
540 Flower St.
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
540 Flower St.
540 Flower Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
540 Flower Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and Renovated 1 Bedroom - Come live in this Beautiful and Calm property in Chula Vista.
Fully Renovated 1 Bed 1 Bath. Pool and Laundry Room.
A Must see!
Security deposit Special! Call Now!
Call Laura for a showing: (619) 761-2464
Laura@margroup.com
(RLNE4251779)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 540 Flower St. have any available units?
540 Flower St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 540 Flower St. have?
Some of 540 Flower St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 540 Flower St. currently offering any rent specials?
540 Flower St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Flower St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 Flower St. is pet friendly.
Does 540 Flower St. offer parking?
No, 540 Flower St. does not offer parking.
Does 540 Flower St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 Flower St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Flower St. have a pool?
Yes, 540 Flower St. has a pool.
Does 540 Flower St. have accessible units?
No, 540 Flower St. does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Flower St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 Flower St. does not have units with dishwashers.
