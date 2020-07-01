Rent Calculator
522 Flower St
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
522 Flower St
522 Flower Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
522 Flower Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista
Amenities
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated one bedroom in a small, quiet complex in the heart of Chula Vista. Close to shopping, the 5 freeway and trolley stations.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 522 Flower St have any available units?
522 Flower St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
Is 522 Flower St currently offering any rent specials?
522 Flower St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Flower St pet-friendly?
No, 522 Flower St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 522 Flower St offer parking?
No, 522 Flower St does not offer parking.
Does 522 Flower St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Flower St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Flower St have a pool?
No, 522 Flower St does not have a pool.
Does 522 Flower St have accessible units?
No, 522 Flower St does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Flower St have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Flower St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Flower St have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Flower St does not have units with air conditioning.
