Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:03 AM

516 Bent Trail Dr

516 Bent Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

516 Bent Trail Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Rolling Hills Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Bent Trail Dr have any available units?
516 Bent Trail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 Bent Trail Dr have?
Some of 516 Bent Trail Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Bent Trail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
516 Bent Trail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Bent Trail Dr pet-friendly?
No, 516 Bent Trail Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 516 Bent Trail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 516 Bent Trail Dr offers parking.
Does 516 Bent Trail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 Bent Trail Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Bent Trail Dr have a pool?
Yes, 516 Bent Trail Dr has a pool.
Does 516 Bent Trail Dr have accessible units?
No, 516 Bent Trail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Bent Trail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 Bent Trail Dr has units with dishwashers.

