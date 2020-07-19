490 4th Avenue #13

Amenities

One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo in Central Chula Vista - First floor unit available for rent. 700 Sq. Ft. in Central Chula Vista. Corner of H Street and Fourth Avenue conveniently located near the Hospital, public transportation and Chula Vista Mall. This is a pet friendly unit for a small pet with an addition $500 security deposit. This property currently participating in the Section 8 program. Please note that our office is about 5 minutes from the site and we can show it with an appointment so please call our office Money Property Inc. DRE 0364942 619-422-0177 for showing.



