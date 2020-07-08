Rent Calculator
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
488 Veronica Court
488 Veronica Court
488 Veronica Court
488 Veronica Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
488 Veronica Court Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Chula Vista completely remodeled and huge yard -
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 488 Veronica Court have any available units?
488 Veronica Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
Is 488 Veronica Court currently offering any rent specials?
488 Veronica Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Veronica Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 488 Veronica Court is pet friendly.
Does 488 Veronica Court offer parking?
No, 488 Veronica Court does not offer parking.
Does 488 Veronica Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 Veronica Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Veronica Court have a pool?
No, 488 Veronica Court does not have a pool.
Does 488 Veronica Court have accessible units?
No, 488 Veronica Court does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Veronica Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 488 Veronica Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 488 Veronica Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 488 Veronica Court does not have units with air conditioning.
