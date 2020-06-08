486 Karra Court

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

HOUSE IN NICE AREA CLOSE TO FREEWAY 805 AND 54. ONE BLOCK FROM TERRANOVA PLAZA. ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND PARK. 4 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH. NICE BACKYARD. NO PETS ALLOWED.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/486-karra-ct-chula-vista-ca-91910-usa/3762c2c8-275c-42c0-85c9-04065eb1af85



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4960745)