486 Karra Court
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM
486 Karra Court
486 Karra Court
·
No Longer Available
486 Karra Court, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Terra Nova
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
parking
garage
HOUSE IN NICE AREA CLOSE TO FREEWAY 805 AND 54. ONE BLOCK FROM TERRANOVA PLAZA. ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND PARK. 4 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH. NICE BACKYARD. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/486-karra-ct-chula-vista-ca-91910-usa/3762c2c8-275c-42c0-85c9-04065eb1af85
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4960745)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 486 Karra Court have any available units?
486 Karra Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 486 Karra Court have?
Some of 486 Karra Court's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 486 Karra Court currently offering any rent specials?
486 Karra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 486 Karra Court pet-friendly?
No, 486 Karra Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 486 Karra Court offer parking?
Yes, 486 Karra Court offers parking.
Does 486 Karra Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 486 Karra Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 486 Karra Court have a pool?
No, 486 Karra Court does not have a pool.
Does 486 Karra Court have accessible units?
No, 486 Karra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 486 Karra Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 486 Karra Court has units with dishwashers.
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
