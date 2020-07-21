All apartments in Chula Vista
Chula Vista, CA
485 Jamul Court
485 Jamul Court

Location

485 Jamul Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
485 Jamul Court Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Home In Chula Vista - Tenant Planet is proud to present this amazing home for rent in a great neighborhood, where Telagraph Canyon Road and Sunbow shops are minutes away. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms, and also has two gorgeous fireplaces!! The space that both living rooms provide is unbelievable, and perfect for family time. The parking will be ideal, with a 2 car garage, carport, and additional street parking. Bus line within walking distance, and this home is minutes away from beautiful parks!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4177846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Jamul Court have any available units?
485 Jamul Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 485 Jamul Court currently offering any rent specials?
485 Jamul Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Jamul Court pet-friendly?
No, 485 Jamul Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 485 Jamul Court offer parking?
Yes, 485 Jamul Court offers parking.
Does 485 Jamul Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 Jamul Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Jamul Court have a pool?
No, 485 Jamul Court does not have a pool.
Does 485 Jamul Court have accessible units?
No, 485 Jamul Court does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Jamul Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 485 Jamul Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 485 Jamul Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 485 Jamul Court does not have units with air conditioning.
