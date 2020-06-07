All apartments in Chula Vista
474 Belle Vista
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM

474 Belle Vista

474 Belle Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

474 Belle Vista Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Terra Nova

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 Belle Vista have any available units?
474 Belle Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 474 Belle Vista have?
Some of 474 Belle Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 Belle Vista currently offering any rent specials?
474 Belle Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Belle Vista pet-friendly?
No, 474 Belle Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 474 Belle Vista offer parking?
No, 474 Belle Vista does not offer parking.
Does 474 Belle Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 474 Belle Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Belle Vista have a pool?
Yes, 474 Belle Vista has a pool.
Does 474 Belle Vista have accessible units?
No, 474 Belle Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Belle Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 474 Belle Vista has units with dishwashers.
