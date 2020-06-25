All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 466 E Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
466 E Street
Last updated December 2 2019 at 11:52 PM

466 E Street

466 E Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Central Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

466 E Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Large 3 bed 2 bath historical house with an ample amount of off street parking. Located off of E street in Chula Vista, minutes away from major freeways, schools, and shopping centers. Large front and back yards for entertaining guests or enjoying the beautiful San Diego sun. Roomy living room, guest areas, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large bedrooms, and hardwood floor and tile throughout the house. Kitchen is open with a separate eating area. Call 619-425-4295 for Details. No Pets No Section 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 466 E Street have any available units?
466 E Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 466 E Street have?
Some of 466 E Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 466 E Street currently offering any rent specials?
466 E Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 466 E Street pet-friendly?
No, 466 E Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 466 E Street offer parking?
Yes, 466 E Street offers parking.
Does 466 E Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 466 E Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 466 E Street have a pool?
No, 466 E Street does not have a pool.
Does 466 E Street have accessible units?
No, 466 E Street does not have accessible units.
Does 466 E Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 466 E Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College