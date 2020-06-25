466 E Street

Amenities

Large 3 bed 2 bath historical house with an ample amount of off street parking. Located off of E street in Chula Vista, minutes away from major freeways, schools, and shopping centers. Large front and back yards for entertaining guests or enjoying the beautiful San Diego sun. Roomy living room, guest areas, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, large bedrooms, and hardwood floor and tile throughout the house. Kitchen is open with a separate eating area. Call 619-425-4295 for Details. No Pets No Section 8